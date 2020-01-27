News

Opening of A Moment in Time Gallery Exhibit

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Potters Guild invites you to the opening of ‘A Moment in Time’ Gallery Exhibit.

This is an opportunity to meet the potters who create beautiful works of art while enjoying music by Intermezzo and refreshments provided by the Cultured Cafe.

The Opening takes place Friday, January 31st, 2020 from 7 pm to 9 pm at the Peace Gallery North inside of the North Peace Cultural Centre.

Everyone is welcome and the Exhibit will be on display from January 31 to February 28, 2020. No admission fee.

