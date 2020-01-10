FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Staff of the city of Fort St. John share the outdoor skating surfaces are now ready to use.

Mathews Park Skating Ribbon is open and staff want to remind residents that are using Mathews Park, is for skating only and that no hockey sticks or pucks are allowed on the surface.

Kin Park and C.M Finch rinks are sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club and are both open.

City staff remind residents to dress warm and bring an outdoor lawn chair to sit on to tie up your skates.

For more information on Outdoor Rinks in Fort St. John, call 250.785.4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca

