Over 1,000 athletes sign up so far for 2020 BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With less than one month before its arrival, over 1,000 athletes have now registered for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games.

According to the Games Committee, it is expected that 1,500 athletes, over 300 coaches, and over 190 officials will be coming to Fort St. John to take part in the Games.

For the past 18 months, organizers say volunteers have been busy preparing to host the games in order to provide exceptional competition and a first-rate experience with opening and closing ceremonies, special events, and wonderful hospitality.

The 2020 B.C. Winter Games is taking place on February 20 the 23 in Fort St. John.

For a full list of participants and for more information, you can visit bcgames.org.