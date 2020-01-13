Sports

Peace Country Canadians win gold in Austria at 2020 Winter World Masters Games

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Country Canadians have won gold on Sunday, January 12, in Women’s Hockey at the 2020 Winter World Masters Games in Austria.

The Canadians would face the EC Icemice Telfs – Tiroler Madln (ITM) in the gold medal final.

Despite trailing 1-0 in the first period, the Canadians were able to bounce back in the second period to make the game more competitive with a score tied at two apiece.

Then in the third period, the Canadians would go on to score three more goals, making the final score 5-2 as they claimed gold, with ITM to receive silver.

In the bronze medal game, the Ice Karoos would claim bronze with a win over Red Angels Innsbruck.

