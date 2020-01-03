Peace Country Pickleball holding Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Country Pickleball will be holding an Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday, January 5, at the District of Taylor Community Hall.

This Clinic is free of charge for players new to the Sport, or novice players who would like to learn the basics of the game and to bring you up to speed so you will feel more comfortable joining in the regular schedule.

Organizers are asking participants to bring a pair of clean gym shoes and a paddle, if you have one, as the supply of paddles is limited.

For more information, you can visit the Peace Country Pickleball Facebook page.