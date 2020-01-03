Sports

Peace Country Pickleball holding Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday

By Scott Brooks

FSJ RCMP seek public’s assistance with an aggravated assault investigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John RCMP is requesting the public's assistance with an aggravated assault...
Peace Country Pickleball holding Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace Country Pickleball will be holding an Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday, January...
Bantam Trackers struggle with games two and three at KIBIHT

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers are currently in Kamloops for the Kamloops International Bantam...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Peace Country Pickleball will be holding an Introduction to Pickleball Clinic this Sunday, January 5, at the District of Taylor Community Hall.

This Clinic is free of charge for players new to the Sport, or novice players who would like to learn the basics of the game and to bring you up to speed so you will feel more comfortable joining in the regular schedule.

Organizers are asking participants to bring a pair of clean gym shoes and a paddle, if you have one, as the supply of paddles is limited.

The Introduction to Pickleball Clinic is this Sunday, January 5, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the District of Taylor Community Hall.

For more information, you can visit the Peace Country Pickleball Facebook page.

