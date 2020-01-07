Sports

Peace Curling Tour Championship this weekend in Sexsmith

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Cold spell to hover over Fort St John and Peace Region until mid next week

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A cold spell is currently hovering over Fort St. John and the Peace Region. According...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's energy minister says the United Nations is an unelected, unaccountable body that has no business...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Curling Tour Championship is taking place this weekend, January 10 to the 12, in Sexsmith, Alberta.

20 teams have earned berths to the Championship by qualifying through five cash spiels held at Grande Prairie, Peace River, Slave Lake, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John.

The top eight Competitive and Challenge Division teams, together with the top four Junior teams and 4 Special Olympic teams will all compete for the title Peace Country Champions in their divisions.

- Advertisement -

In the Competitive Division, Scott Webb’s team from Peace River returns to defend their Peace Country championship title they won last year.

The Peace Curling Tour Championship is taking place this weekend, January 10 the 12, at the Sexsmith Curling Club.

Previous articleFort St John RCMP searching for missing person following shooting incident at local motel
Next articleAlberta fires back at UN committee for criticism of energy megaprojects

More Articles Like This

Registration now open for Annual High on Ice Winter Festival Dodgeball Tournament

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the High on Ice Winter Festival Dodgeball Tournament. Hosted by the City of Fort St....
Read more

NEBC Bantam Trackers fall to North Zone Kings in final game at KIBIHT

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers wrapped up their time, this weekend, at the Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament. The...
Read more

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win on the road over Peace River Royals

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers were on the road on Sunday, January 5, as they took on the...
Read more

Fort St John Huskies win at home Saturday night over Sexsmith Vipers

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Saturday, January 4, as they were host to the Sexsmith...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv