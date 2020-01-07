Peace Curling Tour Championship this weekend in Sexsmith

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Curling Tour Championship is taking place this weekend, January 10 to the 12, in Sexsmith, Alberta.

20 teams have earned berths to the Championship by qualifying through five cash spiels held at Grande Prairie, Peace River, Slave Lake, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John.

The top eight Competitive and Challenge Division teams, together with the top four Junior teams and 4 Special Olympic teams will all compete for the title Peace Country Champions in their divisions.

In the Competitive Division, Scott Webb’s team from Peace River returns to defend their Peace Country championship title they won last year.

