Peace Fusion Dance Company Hosts 3rd Annual Showcase

Tiffany Phelan
By Tiffany Phelan

Tiffany Phelan
Tiffany Phelan
Tiffany heads out each weekend in the Backcountry Community Cruiser visiting events in the North Peace.

 

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. – On Saturday, January 18th, Peace Fusion Dance Company hosted its third annual showcase at the North Peace Cultural Centre.

This event took place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with local and surrounding area dance studios all taking part.

The evening was filled with energetic performances and collaborations from talented young artists.

As always, the showcase allowed for some local talent to be put in the spotlight, giving Fort St. John residents the chance to get engaged in this popular art form and sport.

Peace Fusion Dance Company can be found on Facebook if you are interested in hearing about upcoming and future events.

