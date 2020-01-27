Peace River Regional District responds to Premier John Horgan

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) made a resolution after receiving a response from Premier John Horgan and sent it to him.

PRRD received a response to a letter dated December 13th, 2019 that was sent to Premier John Horgan. At the Thursday, January 23rd Board Meeting, the Board resolved:

That the Regional Board support the District of Chetwynd by advising the Honourable John Horgan, Premier of BC, that it will not participate in the following scheduled caribou related working group meetings:

Snowmobile Advisory Committee (January 23, 2020 in Dawson Creek)

Land Use Objectives Stakeholder Committee & Socio-Economic Advisory Committee (January 24, 2020, in Chetwynd) unless local government is awarded a seat on the Caribou Recovery Committee specified in the Partnership Agreement to Recover the Central Group of Southern Mountain Caribou, or a meeting of the Leaders’ Table is called and local government is provided information that local government will be provided the opportunity to participate in the Partnership Agreement, other than through separate advisory committees.

This resolution was sent in a letter to Premier John Horgan on January 23rd, 2020.

