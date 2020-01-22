Peace Valley Folk Festival 2020

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Peace Valley Folk Fest (PVFF) is coming to Hudson’s Hope, a long term plan for Ben Waechter and Cait Vince to bring music and art culture to the Peace in an annual event.

The PVFF being held at the Pearkes Centre in Hudson’s Hope and will facilitate 16 different bands, food vendors, select artisan vendors and free camping. There will be a yoga session Saturday morning with Trisha Waterman Yoga and an open mic coffee shop vibe on one of the decks of the facility. This is a family-friendly event.

Waechter shares his vision for the festival are moments where people are connected, explaining that music is a universal language that crosses different barriers. Going on to say it does not matter where you come from or what you believe yet at a music event there is a moment where everyone is connected.

Waechter and Vince knew they wanted to develop the PVFF into an annual and long term event that grows. As Waechter moved to Hudson’s Hope from Prince George he shares there is a larger music scene there and he wants to see the same happen in Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John.

Vince shares feedback for the event has been really good and that people are expressing interest and excitement for this festival in the area.

The festival is being held on July 17th and 18th, 2020. Kids 18 years of age and younger are free. Price of festival passes are as follows;

Early Bird Two Day Pass – $65

PVFF Two Day Pass – $85

Friday Night Pass – $40

Saturday Pass – $55

The PVFF’s website is regularly being updated as musicians and performers are booked, as there is a lot of local talent going to be seen at the festival.

