Poll shows British Columbians support LNG

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

VANCOUVER, B.C. – According to a recent poll, a majority of British Columbians say they support developing a liquefied natural gas industry in British Columbia.

The poll, commissioned by the B.C. LNG Alliance and conducted by the Mustel Group, shows support for LNG in northern British Columbia is at 73 percent and in central B.C., support is at 71 percent.

Meanwhile, in southern British Columbia, including Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island, support for LNG is at 55 percent.

When it comes to opposition, in northern B.C., just 15 percent of those polled said they are opposed to LNG. In central B.C., the opposition is down 12 percent from February 2019 to 17 percent. In southern B.C. opposition is down five percent to 26 percent from February 2019.

The remainder of those polled said they are neutral and a small percentage are undecided.

The polling took place from December 5 to 15, 2019.

