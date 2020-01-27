Premier appoints provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan has announced the appointment of a provincial liaison with Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

According to the Premier, Nathan Cullen has been appointed as a liaison between the Province and the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs.

Cullen, a former member of parliament for Skeena-Bulkley Valley, is tasked with acting as an intermediary by providing fact-finding, facilitation and analysis to support a peaceful resolution to the Coastal Gaslink dispute.

The Province says Cullen will work with the Wet’suwet’en Denezeh and Tsakozeh, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Coastal GasLink, the provincial public service and other parties.

Cullen’s focus as liaison will be on de-escalating the conflict surrounding the court-ordered interlocutory injunction regarding access to the Morice West Forest Service Road.