Principal appointed for new elementary school Anne Roberts Young

By Scott Brooks

Principal appointed for new elementary school Anne Roberts Young

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has made an announcement regarding the appointment of a principal for...
BC Hydro to conduct controlled burning of debris this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of...
Extreme cold warning issued for Fort Nelson and Peace River, B.C.

PEACE REGION, B.C. - Extreme cold warning issued for Peace River and Fort Nelson. PEACE RIVER, B.C. - A multi-day...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has made an announcement regarding the appointment of a principal for the new elementary school Anne Roberts Young.

According to Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, the School District has selected Broyden Bennett to be the first principal of the new school.

Bennett is currently the principal at Ecole Central Elementary and will start his new position starting on August 1, 2020.

Now that a principal has been selected, Teacher job postings will be posted later this month.

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is being constructed across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2020.

Further updates on the construction process of Anne Roberts Young can be found by visiting ary.prn.bc.ca.

