Province seeks public input into provincial trails strategy

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia is seeking public input in regards to the Provincial trails strategy.

According to the Province, in 2019, the Provincial Trails Advisory Body, co-chaired by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development and the Outdoor Recreation Council, began a process to complete a formal review of the trails strategy for B.C.

The Government says the intent of the review is to ensure the continued relevance and importance of the trail strategy to First Nations, recreationists, communities, tourism proponents and the province as a whole.

Some of the work includes engaging with key stakeholders from across the outdoor recreation sector and government, and researching literature on the importance and value of trails.

Residents are being encouraged to submit their input through the Province’s website until February 28, 2020.