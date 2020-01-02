Province shares important reminders regarding the elimination of MSP premiums

VICTORIA, B.C. – As of January 1, the Province of British Columbia has eliminated Medical Services Plan premiums.

Even though the MSP premium has been eliminated, the Province would like to share some important reminders to British Columbians regarding this change.

While you will no longer be invoiced for new premiums, elimination of MSP premiums does not forgive outstanding premiums owed and that all outstanding balances must be paid.

In addition to payments, it is important to cancel any auto-payments through your credit card or financial institution to ensure payments to the Province do not continue.

It is also important to note, that even though you will no longer pay premiums, you must remain enrolled in MSP to ensure that you are provided with provincially insured health-care benefits.

For more information, you can visit the Province’s website.