Province to increase funding available to farmers in crisis

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial Government has announced that it will be making an increase for funding available to farmers in crisis.

According to Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, whether it be wildfires, insect infestation, devastating weather conditions for grain or extreme market-price fluctuations, this increase in funding will help better protect farmers.

The Government says new funding for the B.C. AgriStability Enhancement Program means that up to an additional $9 million is available for qualifying farmers over the next two years.

AgriStability is a national program providing protection to Canadian agricultural producers against large declines that threaten the viability of their farms.

The B.C. AgriStability Enhancement Program is available to B.C. farmers who were enrolled in 2019 and those who enrol in 2020.

More information can be found on the Province’s website.