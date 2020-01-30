Province to introduce new program to help keep organic waste out of landfills

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be introducing a new program to help keep organic waste out of landfills.

To ensure communities across B.C. are clean and healthy places to live, the Provincial Government says it is partnering with the federal and local governments on the new Organics Infrastructure Program.

According to the Government, the $30-million program will help the Province meet its CleanBC commitment to help communities achieve 95 percent organic waste diversion for agricultural, industrial and municipal waste.

Organic waste currently represents 40 percent of material sent to municipal landfills in B.C. and generates 7.5 percent of the province’s greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information on the Organics Infrastructure Program, you can visit the Province’s website.