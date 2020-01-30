NewsRegional

Province to introduce new program to help keep organic waste out of landfills

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province to introduce new program to help keep organic waste out of landfills

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be introducing a new program to...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Federal Court of Appeal to release decision in Trans Mountain challenge

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal is set to release its decision on the latest challenge of the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Task force proposes technology, innovation to grow BC’s agriculture sector

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Food Security Task Force has provided recommendations to the Government outlining new...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be introducing a new program to help keep organic waste out of landfills.

To ensure communities across B.C. are clean and healthy places to live, the Provincial Government says it is partnering with the federal and local governments on the new Organics Infrastructure Program.

According to the Government, the $30-million program will help the Province meet its CleanBC commitment to help communities achieve 95 percent organic waste diversion for agricultural, industrial and municipal waste.

- Advertisement -

Organic waste currently represents 40 percent of material sent to municipal landfills in B.C. and generates 7.5 percent of the province’s greenhouse gas emissions.

For more information on the Organics Infrastructure Program, you can visit the Province’s website.

Previous articleFederal Court of Appeal to release decision in Trans Mountain challenge

More Articles Like This

Federal Court of Appeal to release decision in Trans Mountain challenge

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal is set to release its decision on the latest challenge of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on...
Read more

Task force proposes technology, innovation to grow BC’s agriculture sector

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - British Columbia's Food Security Task Force has provided recommendations to the Government outlining new ways to use technology and...
Read more

Northern Development commits $1.1 million in support for small businesses

News Scott Brooks - 0
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has announced that it will continue its support of small businesses in Northern B.C. by committing $1.1 million...
Read more

BC COS signs historic partnership with Halfway River First Nation

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Conservation Officer Service has signed a historic partnership with the Halfway River First Nation. According to the COS,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv