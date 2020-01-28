NewsRegional

Provincial and Federal Governments to provide further funding for BC Bus North

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Provincial and Federal Governments have announced that further funding will be provided to support B.C. Bus North.

According to the Province, the Government of Canada, through Western Economic Diversification, is contributing 50 percent of the costs to continue northern inter-city service, while the Province will cover the other half of this funding.

Each Government is contributing approximately $1 million for B.C. Bus North operating costs over the next 14 months until March 31, 2021.

The Government says Diversified Transportation, the current operator of B.C. Bus North, was the successful proponent following a procurement process for B.C. Bus North’s current routes and will continue providing service until March 2021.

The Province will continue to closely monitor the B.C. Bus North service to better understand the demand for inter-city transportation and a survey will be conducted in the Spring.

