News

Provincial government shares B.C. and Yukon partner on strategies to feed the North

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Provincial government shares B.C. and Yukon partner on strategies to feed the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government shares, two governments will connect to build food security and increase the supply...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies

NORTH ROCKIES, B.C. - Avalanch warnings for the North Rockies include new snow falling with wind and warm temperatures...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Huskies win eleventh game in a row over DC Junior Canucks on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, as they were host...
Read more
Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial government shares, two governments will connect to build food security and increase the supply and production of local food in the Yukon and northern B.C.

“Working together is key to life in Canada’s north, and the partnership between farmers, Indigenous communities, experts and governments will help increase local food production and economic activity,” said Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture. “Our co-operative efforts will encourage greater involvement and awareness of local food, and help more people in Yukon and northern B.C. enjoy the flavours and benefits of products from their communities.”

Ranj Pillai, Minister Responsible for Yukon Agriculture, said, “Yukon and British Columbia share common challenges and opportunities in our efforts to encourage local food production in northern communities. The new memorandum of understanding emphasizes that by working together and sharing expertise, we can better promote food security, promote agricultural production, develop sustainably and grow market opportunities for northern farmers and ranchers.”

- Advertisement -

According to the governments, they will partner with the agricultural sector, as well as academic and community leaders, to develop and share expertise specific to growing in the northern latitude.

Topics of discussion will include limitations in temperature and duration of seasons, offset by long summer days, as well as supporting business relationships amongst different farmers, food processors and agriculture service suppliers in both areas.

Targets include:

Advertisement
  • expanding local food and beverage production through a farmer/rancher forum that supports networking, knowledge transfer and business relationships;
  • developing and sharing expertise around farm management in remote settings;
  • partnering with academic institutions to help northern growers and food-processing sectors grow and commercialize products;
  • reducing barriers to agricultural trade between neighbouring jurisdictions; and
  • increasing producers’ access to processing and retail markets and shared inspection services. For example, increasing access to meat inspections through shared inspection services or mobile abattoirs.

The governments also share they are committed to supporting a larger role for Indigenous peoples in northern agriculture and food production by working with Indigenous communities to:

  • increase Indigenous involvement in sustainable food production and agricultural business opportunities; and
  • facilitate Nation-to-Nation dialogue in and between both jurisdictions to build capacity and develop agriculture and traditional food-based activities and initiatives.

The strategies are described in further detail in a memorandum of understanding signed by Popham and Pillai.

Previous articleAvalanche Warning for the North Rockies

More Articles Like This

Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies

News Tracy Teves - 0
NORTH ROCKIES, B.C. - Avalanch warnings for the North Rockies include new snow falling with wind and warm temperatures will continue to promote wind...
Read more

Sides in Regina refinery labour dispute lay down conditions for talks to resume

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — The owner of a Regina oil refinery where workers are locked out in a contract dispute says there has been a discussion with the...
Read more

Birchcliff shares fall after it unveils higher-than-expected 2020 budget

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in natural gas producer Birchcliff Energy Ltd. fell by as much as 13.7 per cent on Thursday after it announced a...
Read more

Final day for Registration for Northern Lights Youth Choir FSJ

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Final day for registration and payment for the Northern Lights Youth Choir approaches. Friday, January 24th, 2020 is the final...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv