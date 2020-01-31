PRRD provides update on Rose Prairie water station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace River Regional District is providing residents with another update on the Rose Prairie Water Station.

According to the Regional District, Following the last update on December 20, the Electoral Area Directors Committee made a resolution to authorize testing a second water well near the water station as a potential alternative water source while work continues on the existing sulphide/cloudiness issues.

The Regional District says Staff are working to identify potential well locations nearby the water station to drill and test to look for better water sources with fewer sulphides.

The Regional District says it apologizes for the delay in opening the water station and thanks residents for their patience during this frustrating time.

The Regional District expects to provide another update by the end of February.