PRRD votes against proposed cannabis store in Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Peace River Regional District Board meeting on Thursday, January 23, Directors made a decision regarding a proposal for a cannabis-related business in Charlie Lake.

Directors made the decision to vote against the proposed zoning bylaw amendments that would have allowed a cannabis store to operate on the property of the Charlie Lake Store.

The applicant, John Hynes, was looking to apply for a provincial retail licence if the District were to approve his request so that the location would be a one-stop-shop for residents and travellers using the Alaska Highway.

The Regional District decided to oppose a cannabis store due to concerns raised by School District 60 as it would be too close to Charlie Lake Elementary.

The Regional District currently prohibits cannabis retail in all regional district zoning.

