Public advisory: Lynx Creek closures due to Highway 29 construction for Site C project

By Tracy Teves

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – BC Hydro reports areas of Lynx Creek will soon be closed to boaters and the public, as Highway 29 realignment work ramps up for the Site C project.

Lynx Creek boat launch temporarily closed

The boat launch at Lynx Creek will be periodically closed from mid-February until March 31, 2020. During this time, the boat launch will close when crews are clearing nearby vegetation as part of Highway 29 realignment. The exact timing of closures will be determined by conditions as clearing progresses. The boat launch at Halfway River remains open.

Side-channel boating restrictions near Lynx Creek

Peace River side channels east of Lynx Creek are now permanently closed to the public as part of Highway 29 construction. These Peace River islands are being cleared in preparation for use as a gravel source during highway construction.

Drivers are being urged to use caution along Highway 29.

