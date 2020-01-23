Public hearing this Monday for proposed Cannabis Production Facility

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John will be holding a public hearing on Monday, January 27, for a proposed Cannabis Production Facility.

According to City Staff, an applicant, by the name of Dark Tower Holdings, is planning to rezone property at 8004 90 Street to build a 3,200 square-foot cannabis production facility.

The facility would also be used for the processing and packaging of cannabis.

At the moment, the property of interest is listed as light-industrial but the City does not currently allow cannabis production within its limits.

The public hearing for the proposed Cannabis Production Facility is this Monday, January 27, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

The full request can be found on the City’s website.