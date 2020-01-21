RCMP execute search warrant at Chetwynd residence

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP executed a search warrant Sunday and found several drugs and a large quantity of currency.

The RCMP say that on January 19, 2020, they executed a search warrant on a home in the Legion Subdivision. The homeowner, a1 29-year-old female who is known to police, was arrested on site.

During the search of the residence, the RCMP found a large quantity of Canadian currency and approximately 200 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and other forms of drugs and paraphernalia were seized.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP have not released the name of the woman, but say she is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance.