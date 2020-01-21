RCMP execute search warrant at Chetwynd residence

CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP executed a search warrant Sunday and found several drugs and a large quantity of currency.
The RCMP say that on January 19, 2020, they executed a search warrant on a home in the Legion Subdivision. The homeowner, a1 29-year-old female who is known to police, was arrested on site.
During the search of the residence, the RCMP found a large quantity of Canadian currency and approximately 200 grams of suspected cocaine, fentanyl, and other forms of drugs and paraphernalia were seized.
The RCMP have not released the name of the woman, but say she is facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance.