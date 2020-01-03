NewsRegional

RCMP Fairview recover stolen vehicle and five individuals face charges

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit looking to return stolen property

GRIMSHAW, A.B. - The RCMP’s Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit has seized a variety of stolen property and are...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Skate with the Huskies at Pomeroy Sport Centre on January 12

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be returning once again to the Pomeroy Sport...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP Fairview recover stolen vehicle and five individuals face charges

FAIRVIEW, A.B. - Five individuals are facing charges after Fairview RCMP recover a stolen vehicle. On the evening of December...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – Five individuals are facing charges after Fairview RCMP recover a stolen vehicle.

On the evening of December 27, at around 11:00 p.m., Fairview RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen of a possible stolen vehicle and a number of suspicious persons in a rural area east of Fairview.

RCMP attended the area and located the stolen vehicle. All of the occupants fled, except for a female who was taken into custody.

- Advertisement -

With the assistance of the Fairview, Peace Regional and Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Service, an additional five individuals were located and taken into custody.

Those charged with multiple offences, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, are 23-year-old Hayes Fuller-Garrand, 42-year-old Hayes Fuller-Garrand, 33-year-old Cassidy Killkenny, 43-year-old Bradley Blake, and 47-year-old Dennis Ford.

Fuller-Garrand, Underwood and Killkenny were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Fairview Provincial Court on January 22, 2020.

Blake and Ford were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on February 26, 2020.

Previous articleGone Country Series with Mason Young to support Wounded Warriors Canada
Next articleSkate with the Huskies at Pomeroy Sport Centre on January 12

More Articles Like This

Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit looking to return stolen property

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRIMSHAW, A.B. - The RCMP’s Western Alberta Crime Reduction Unit has seized a variety of stolen property and are looking to reunite it with...
Read more

Gone Country Series with Mason Young to support Wounded Warriors Canada

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local musician Mason Young is bringing his Gone Country Series to smaller venues in the region to support Wounded...
Read more

Author Tony Warriner launches book tonight

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local Pastor for the Evangel Downtown, Tony Warriner has written 'Boondock Church' Small Town Massive Potential and will be...
Read more

BC Home Owner Grant confirmed for 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has confirmed the homeowner grant threshold for 2020. According to the Province, the homeowner grant threshold for...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv