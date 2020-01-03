RCMP Fairview recover stolen vehicle and five individuals face charges

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – Five individuals are facing charges after Fairview RCMP recover a stolen vehicle.

On the evening of December 27, at around 11:00 p.m., Fairview RCMP received a call from a concerned citizen of a possible stolen vehicle and a number of suspicious persons in a rural area east of Fairview.

RCMP attended the area and located the stolen vehicle. All of the occupants fled, except for a female who was taken into custody.

With the assistance of the Fairview, Peace Regional and Grande Prairie RCMP Police Dog Service, an additional five individuals were located and taken into custody.

Those charged with multiple offences, including possession of stolen property over $5,000, are 23-year-old Hayes Fuller-Garrand, 42-year-old Hayes Fuller-Garrand, 33-year-old Cassidy Killkenny, 43-year-old Bradley Blake, and 47-year-old Dennis Ford.

Fuller-Garrand, Underwood and Killkenny were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in Fairview Provincial Court on January 22, 2020.

Blake and Ford were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court on February 26, 2020.