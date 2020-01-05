RCMP investigating shooting at Fort St John Motor Inn

UPDATE – The RCMP have confirmed they are investigating a shooting at the Fort St. John Motor Inn. On January 5, 2020, shortly after 6 a.m., Fort St. John RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at the Fort St. John Motor Inn located on 102nd Street. Frontline officers arrived on scene and started first aid on an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Our investigation is in its early stages at this time,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the BC RCMP. “The incident appears to have been targeted in nature, and although no arrests have been made, we do not believe there is any further risk to the general public.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP have the entrance to the Fort St John Motor Inn blocked while they investigate an incident.

Multiple RCMP members are on the scene, but won’t say what they are investigating. The RCMP were also seen taking photos in the office of the motel. Eyewitnesses suggest the RCMP have been at the motel since before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Members of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit were also seen at the motel.

Calls to the RCMP requesting more information have not been returned at this time.

If you have information about this incident, email news@moosefm.ca

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.