RCMP looking for a Dawson Creek man

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The North District RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating a wanted Dawson Creek man, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

North District RCMP continue their efforts to safely arrest 32-year-old Stacy Ray Laglace of Dawson Creek B.C. Leglace is currently wanted on multiple un-endorsed warrants for his arrest. He has been formally charged by the courts with a total of 21 counts, many of which include extremely violent offences such as aggravated assault, discharge a firearm with intent, kidnapping and robbery, among others.

A photo provided by the RCMP of Stacy Leglace.

Stacy Laglace is described as a First Nations male, with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5 foot 6 inches tall, and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

North District RCMP continues their efforts to locate and safely arrest Stacy Laglace, states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the BC RCMP. We want the general public to be aware that he is known to carry firearms. If spotted, you are urged not to approach Laglace, instead we ask the public to call 9-1-1 or their local police immediately.

If you have information about Laglace’s whereabouts please call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS.