RCMP looking for information after vehicles deliberately set on fire at local car dealership

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are now looking for the public’s help after three vehicles were deliberately set on fire in December at a local used car lot.

On December 8th, 2019 at 11:15 pm, the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of multiple vehicles on fire at the Auto Hub used vehicle dealership located at 8323 100th Ave. Police, along with the Fort St John Fire Department, arrived at the dealership and located three vehicles on fire.

Fort St John RCMP has reason to believe the vehicles were deliberately set on fire and wish to speak to any members of the public that may information related to this event. Whether you saw something, head something or maybe have dashcam footage of the area at the time, the police would like to speak with you.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or at 10648 100th St.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.