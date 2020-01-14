RCMP provide update on Access Control Checkpoint set up along Morice West Forest Service Road

HOUSTON, B.C. – RCMP say there has been much speculation surrounding the extension and police enforcement of the B.C. Supreme Court-ordered injunction against those who interfere with the Coastal GasLink project in and around the Morice River Bridge or area accessed by the Morice West Forest Service Road.

According to RCMP, they can confirm at this time is that RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Stratchan, has been involved in a series of meetings that have taken place or are being scheduled with the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs, Elected Councils and other stakeholders.

RCMP say they do not want to publicly share the details of those meetings, out of respect to everyone engaged and in the spirit of what they are trying to accomplish.

- Advertisement -

What RCMP can say is that the meetings have provided the opportunity to outline issues of concern and for the RCMP to explain their position, understanding and role in this matter.

RCMP say their top priority is to ensure the safety of everyone involved in this dispute and to prevent further contraventions to the Court-ordered injunction.