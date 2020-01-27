News

Region 7B Wildlife And Ecosystem Restoration Raffle

Avatar
By Tracy Teves

Region 7B Wildlife And Ecosystem Restoration Raffle

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers win at home on Sunday over GP Storm

Opening of A Moment in Time Gallery Exhibit

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Tickets are now available to purchase for the Region 7B Wildlife And Ecosystem Restoration Raffle.

The North Peace Rod and Gun Club have released its second annual Region 7B Wildlife Raffle. All funds generated from this raffle will go towards wildlife and eco-restoration projects in Region 7B.

This is an opportunity to win a one of a kind hunting package.

GRAND PRIZE: Yukon Dall Sheep hunt partially donated and hosted with Northcurl Outfitters, a travel voucher provided by the NPRGC, and a shoulder mount 100% donated by Inuksuk Wildlife Studios. Value of this prize is $26,700 CAD

SECOND PRIZE: Swarovski EL 10×42 Binoculars

Last year’s winner of the Region 7B Wildlife And Ecosystem Restoration Raffle harvested a 10-year-old ram featured on this year’s raffle poster.

The Dall Sheep horseback hunt with Northcurl Outfitters, owned by Mac Watson starts in Whitehorse, YK where you will stay a night or two before being flown into one of the remote camps by bush plane.

This is a 10-day trip, typically by horseback, that will take place take place August 20 to 31, 2021 ( option to reschedule for a later date). Included in the trip are tags for 2 wolves and 1 wolverine, and there is an opportunity to harvest other species for an additional fee.

A non-hunter may also accompany for an additional fee. Includes all costs during the hunt, charter flights, licenses & tag fees, goods and services tax (GST) and hunter preservation fees. Gratuities for hunt crew not included.

Tickets are $100 each and can be purchased at Backcountry or the North Peace Rod and Gun Club. Draw date is March 7th, 2020, at 10:30 pm at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre. Ticket sales end March 7th, at 9:30 pm.

To purchase Tickets; CLICK HERE

For More Information; CLICK HERE

 

