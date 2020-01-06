Registration now open for Annual High on Ice Winter Festival Dodgeball Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the High on Ice Winter Festival Dodgeball Tournament.

Hosted by the City of Fort St. John Recreation and North Peace Gymnastics Association, teams of up to eight people can sign up to take part in this annual event.

This event includes prizes, concessions, costumes, beer gardens and raffle draws. The registration fee is $120 per team, and each team can have a maximum of eight players, with a minimum of six players.

Indoor or clean shoes are a requirement, and all other equipment is provided.

Registration must be done in person at the Visitor Centre in the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This Tournament is for participants 18 years and older.

The Annual High on Ice Winter Festival Dodgeball Tournament is taking place on February 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Kids Arena Fieldhouse.

For more information, you can call 250-785-4592 or email recreation@fortstjohn.ca.