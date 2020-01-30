Registration to open this Saturday for Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and the Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike will be opening this Saturday, February 1.

According to event organizer, Laurie Cardinal, the Verticle Slam Ultimate Challenge is taking place this year on June 6 at the Beatton River Valley and is a trail run that raises funds for the local schools hot meals programs.

Cardinal says, last year, the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge was able to raise $800 each for 22 local schools for the hot meals program.

Distances for the Challenge include 5k, 10k, 21k, and possibly a new longer distance to be announced.

Being offered this year is also a virtual event for those who can not participate in the Challenge but would still like to make a donation.

Following the Ulitmate Challenge, Cardinal says the second annual Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike will be taking place on June 13 at the Fish Creek Community Forest.

The Run/Hike is in memory of Steve and Nicole Sadownik and is a 12-hour event on a 4k loop. All proceeds from this event will go to supporting families at the local chemotherapy unit.

Registration will open online this Saturday, February 1, at strideandglide.ca.

More information can be found on the Vertical Slam Facebook page.