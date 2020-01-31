Renewed call for help as little girl continues fight with cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A GoFundMe account has been renewed in support of a little girl who is continuing her fight with cancer.

Natalie Small was first diagnosed with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma in December 2017 at the age of four years old.

Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.

Natalie had undergone a series of chemotherapy and surgery at the Vancouver Children’s Hospital.

As of January 30, GoFundMe Organizer, Nicole Marshall, says Natalie has relapsed with stage 4 Neuroblastoma with one new tumour and new growth on two dormant ones.

Natalie is with her mom and stepdad and will be there for quite some time now as she undergoes further surgery and treatment.

To help cover expenses, you can make a donation to Natalie’s GoFundMe account.