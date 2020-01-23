NewsRegional

Ride-hailing services approved in the Lower Mainland, Whistler

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Taylor Curling Club to host upcoming Bonspiels

TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club has a couple of upcoming bonspiels. Taking place this weekend is the Taylor...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Screening of controversial documentary cancelled at Lido Theatre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Lido Theatre has made a decision to cancel the screening of a controversial...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Highway 43 closed east of B.C. and Alberta border

HYTHE, A.B. - Highway 43 is closed just past the B.C. border due to a collision. Details about the collision...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Passenger Transportation Board has completed its review of four additional ride-hailing company applications for operation in British Columbia.

The Passenger Transportation Board, an independent licensing tribunal, says it has approved company applications for Uber Canada Inc. and Lyft Canada Inc. to operate ride-hailing services in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

It is to note that applications had been filed for other areas across the Province, including Northern B.C., but did not receive approval from the Board.

- Advertisement -

According to the Board, the decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process which included supporting information provided by the applicants and submissions from interested members of the public and stakeholders.

To date, the Board says it has received a total of 29 ride-hailing applications.

Previous articleIndigenous communities, ITA to build skilled trades workforces
Next articleHuskies Player of the Week: Tyler McArthur

More Articles Like This

Screening of controversial documentary cancelled at Lido Theatre

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Lido Theatre has made a decision to cancel the screening of a controversial documentary. According to Brian Kirschner, of...
Read more

Highway 43 closed east of B.C. and Alberta border

News Adam Reaburn - 0
HYTHE, A.B. - Highway 43 is closed just past the B.C. border due to a collision. Details about the collision are limited at this time,...
Read more

Indigenous communities, ITA to build skilled trades workforces

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Six new two-year training programs are being introduced in Indigenous communities throughout British Columbia to gain the skills to...
Read more

City of Fort St John Council to receive presentation on 2020-2024 Operating Budget

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the next City of Fort St. John Committee of the Whole meeting on Monday, January 27, Council will...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv