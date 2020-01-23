Ride-hailing services approved in the Lower Mainland, Whistler

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Passenger Transportation Board has completed its review of four additional ride-hailing company applications for operation in British Columbia.

The Passenger Transportation Board, an independent licensing tribunal, says it has approved company applications for Uber Canada Inc. and Lyft Canada Inc. to operate ride-hailing services in the Lower Mainland and Whistler.

It is to note that applications had been filed for other areas across the Province, including Northern B.C., but did not receive approval from the Board.

According to the Board, the decisions were made after a careful review of the extensive materials received during the application process which included supporting information provided by the applicants and submissions from interested members of the public and stakeholders.

To date, the Board says it has received a total of 29 ride-hailing applications.