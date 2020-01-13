Rotary Club announces winners for Mega Lottery at final draw on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rotary Club of Fort St. John held their final draw for the 2019/2020 Rotary Mega Lottery at the Totem Mall at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 11.

Up for grabs for the final draw included first prize of $25,000 or a trip, second prize of $15,000 or a trip, and third prize of $10,000 cash.

First prize went to Merril Rossolin, second prize to Deric Hutchings, and third prize went to Jason Meekes.

Previous winners from the early bird draw of $5,000 cash included Samantha Kemppi, Robin DeRose and John Boyd.

Through the Mega Lottery, since 2003, over $5 million has been raised and distributed amongst dozens of local clubs from the areas of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.