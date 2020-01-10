Rural Roads in the North Peace receive disappointing response

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Rural Roads in the North Peace (RRNP) received a disappointing response from the Provincial government.

The RRNP have been lobbying for better maintenance of rural roads in the north peace. The initiative shared in its December 31st, 2019, stakeholder newsletter they consistently shared its message with the government in 2018/2019.

After a meeting with Deputy Ministers for;

Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources,

Forest, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development

Jobs, Trade and Technology

Transportation and Infrastructure

Finance

Agriculture

According to RRNP, they felt there would be further discussions leaving those meetings. The newsletter expresses Peace River Regional Directors Goodings and Sperling met with Minister Claire Trevena and felt she would come to the area and engage in meaningful planning.

The letter goes on to express after two years of invites to Minister Clair Trevena, the RRNP has received vague commitments and that she has not visited the area. A Commitment from Minister Trevena regarding the Beryl Road was a disaster and the last round of inquiries to the Deputy Ministers went unanswered.

RRNP shared they have good and frequent communication with Fort St. John and received a new pull out in Prespatou yet were not able to leverage new funding for the region which is its primary objective.

The RRNP will continue to press for incremental funding so residents and industry have safe reliable roads.

To read more of the newsletter; CLICK HERE