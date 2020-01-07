School District 60 adds additional catchment area scenarios ahead of public meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January 13, to determine changes to the in-town catchment areas to accommodate the scheduled opening of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School in September of 2020.

According to the School District, based on previous feedback and analysis, two further scenarios have been created for the Board to consider, Scenario F and Scenario G.

In total, there are seven catchment area scenarios that are under consideration.

- Advertisement -

Throughout the fall of 2019, the School District held a number of public meetings to receive feedback on which catchment scenario would be the best option for the new catchment area.

Each scenario can be found on the School District’s website.

The special public board meeting will be taking place Monday, January 13, at 2:30 p.m., in the boardroom at the School District 60 office.