School District 60 Band Bottle Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Band is holding a Bottle Drive this Saturday.

Funds being raised from the Bottle Drive will help to cover the costs for touring and the band program to help with enrichment for emerging musicians in Grades 6-12.

The Bottle Drive is taking place Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at the WaJax shop located at 10135 Finning Frontage Road. All donations are to be delivered to the back of the shop at the last bay. The group asks that there is no parking in front of the shop door.

- Advertisement -

You can also donate your empty cans and bottles by emailing sd60bandparents@gmail.com or texting 250-261-2623 to make arrangements for pick up. No milk products will be accepted.

School District 60 Band thanks you for your support.

To view the FB Event page; CLICK HERE