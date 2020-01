FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that school buses will be cancelled all day on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

According to the District, the buses will be cancelled due to the extreme cold.

Schools will remain open. Overnight into Thursday morning, the temperature is expected to drop to minus 32 with the wind chill it will feel more like minus 43.

During the day, the temperature is expected to drop even further-reaching minus 36 by the afternoon.