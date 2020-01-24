School District 60 Kindergarten registration now open for 2020-2021

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that registration for Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year is now open.

According to the School District, children who will be five years of age by December 31, 2020, are eligible for registration in Kindergarten at their local schools.

The School District says registration for Kindergarten students will take place in all Elementary Schools during regular school hours.

It is to note that catchment areas have recently changed due to the addition of the new elementary school Anne Roberts Young and that you must register your child directly at your home school.

If you are uncertain of which catchment area you fall under, you can check the online School Catchment Locator tool.

Registration for Kindergarten students at Anne Roberts Young will be available at the School Board Office.

More information regarding registration is available on the School District 60 website.