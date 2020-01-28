School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for elementary schools in Fort St. John, School District 60 has made an update to the School Locator Tool.

According to the School District, students that fall within Anne Roberts Young catchment will attend Anne Roberts Young.

Due to the addition of the new elementary school, the School District says there have been changes that affect the previous catchment areas for schools such as Alwin Holland, Duncan Cran, Robert Ogilvie, and Margaret Ma Murray.

Parents must indicate a preference for their current school by March 13, 2020, or they will be automatically assigned to a school.

At this time, the School District says no school variances out of Anne Roberts Young will be granted.

More information can be found on the School District’s website.