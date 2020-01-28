News

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 makes an update to School Locator Tool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet's decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With the recent adoption on January 13, 2020, of the new catchment areas for elementary schools in Fort St. John, School District 60 has made an update to the School Locator Tool.

According to the School District, students that fall within Anne Roberts Young catchment will attend Anne Roberts Young.

Due to the addition of the new elementary school, the School District says there have been changes that affect the previous catchment areas for schools such as Alwin Holland, Duncan Cran, Robert Ogilvie, and Margaret Ma Murray.

- Advertisement -

Parents must indicate a preference for their current school by March 13, 2020, or they will be automatically assigned to a school.

At this time, the School District says no school variances out of Anne Roberts Young will be granted.

More information can be found on the School District’s website.

Advertisement
Previous articleAlberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson
Next articleFort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

More Articles Like This

Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a geothermal energy project. According to the...
Read more

Alberta’s climate plan part of cabinet decision on new oilsands mine: Wilkinson

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says cabinet's decision on a massive new oilsands mine in Alberta will take into consideration what the province is...
Read more

Council supports a resolution put forward by the First Nations LNG Alliance

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Councillor Trevor Bolin brought forward at Council to support a resolution by the First Nations LNG Alliance (FNLNGA) in...
Read more

LNG facility given approval to operate near Fort Nelson

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT NELSON, B.C. - The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission has granted permission to GasNorth Energy Ltd. to proceed with the installation of a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv