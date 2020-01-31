News

School District 60 releases proposed three-year local school calendar

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that it has released its proposed three-year local school calendar.

The local school calendar, which covers the school years from the Fall of 2020 to June of 2023, is a calendar that outlines professional development days, spring and winter breaks.

At the moment, the School District is seeking public input on the proposed three-year local school calendar before being adopted.

Input on the calendar can be made by dropping off written submissions to the School District Administration Office or by email to public@prn.bc.ca on or before March 6, 2020.

Once input is received, School Trustees will then make a decision to adopt the school calendar at a Board meeting on March 9.

The proposed calendar can be found on the School District 60 website.

