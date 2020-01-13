News

School District 60 selects catchment area for Anne Roberts Young

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

RCMP provide update on Access Control Checkpoint set up along Morice West Forest Service Road

HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP say there has been much speculation surrounding the extension and police enforcement of the B.C....
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Local curlers bring home titles from Peace Curling Tour Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Curling Tour Championships took place in Sexsmith this past weekend, January 10...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

School District 60 selects catchment area for Anne Roberts Young

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At a special School District 60 board meeting, on Monday, Trustees made a decision...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a special School District 60 board meeting, on Monday, Trustees made a decision regarding the selection of a catchment area scenario for the new elementary school, Anne Roberts Young.

Director of Instruction, Jarrod Bell, presented Trustees with a total of seven scenarios and provided a recommendation as to which scenario should be selected for the new catchment area.

The scenarios were based on feedback from public consultations.

- Advertisement -

Scenario ‘G’ was voted in favour by the majority of Trustees, based on expectations that were set out by the Ministry of Education, as it will help alleviate the amount of student overflow at Alwin Holland, Bert Ambrose, Duncan Cran, and Robert Ogilvie.

An estimated 285 students are to attend Anne Roberts Young in September.

The full presentation of catchment areas can be found on the School District’s website.

Advertisement
Previous articleHorgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ LNG pipeline will proceed despite protests
Next articleLocal curlers bring home titles from Peace Curling Tour Championships

More Articles Like This

RCMP provide update on Access Control Checkpoint set up along Morice West Forest Service Road

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
HOUSTON, B.C. - RCMP say there has been much speculation surrounding the extension and police enforcement of the B.C. Supreme Court-ordered injunction against those...
Read more

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ LNG pipeline will proceed despite protests

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
VICTORIA — Premier John Horgan says a natural gas pipeline across northern British Columbia will be built despite on going protests and an eviction notice...
Read more

BCNREB sees decrease in real estate sales during 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Northern Real Estate Board has released a report highlighting a review in year-end sales for 2019. According to...
Read more

Site C Project sees decrease in employment during month of November

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Project employment numbers for the month of November 2019. The number of...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv