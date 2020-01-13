School District 60 selects catchment area for Anne Roberts Young

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a special School District 60 board meeting, on Monday, Trustees made a decision regarding the selection of a catchment area scenario for the new elementary school, Anne Roberts Young.

Director of Instruction, Jarrod Bell, presented Trustees with a total of seven scenarios and provided a recommendation as to which scenario should be selected for the new catchment area.

The scenarios were based on feedback from public consultations.

Scenario ‘G’ was voted in favour by the majority of Trustees, based on expectations that were set out by the Ministry of Education, as it will help alleviate the amount of student overflow at Alwin Holland, Bert Ambrose, Duncan Cran, and Robert Ogilvie.

An estimated 285 students are to attend Anne Roberts Young in September.

The full presentation of catchment areas can be found on the School District’s website.