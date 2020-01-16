News

School District 60 updates School Locator tool to accommodate new elementary school

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Cariboo Cougars to take part in Winter Classic this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's John Herrington, along with his team the Cariboo Cougars, will be...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

OTTAWA _ The Supreme Court of Canada shut down British Columbia's move to regulate what can flow through an...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Finance minister finds ‘alignment’ at pre-budget roundtable in Calgary

CALGARY — The president of the Business Council of Alberta says there was "more alignment" than expected with federal Finance...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that it has made an update to the School Locator tool.

At a special board meeting on January 13, School District Trustees made a decision to select a catchment area scenario for the new elementary school, Anne Roberts Young.

Since the School District has selected a new catchment area for students to attend Anne Roberts Young, the School Locator tool had to be updated to include the rezoning of the new catchment boundaries.

- Advertisement -

The School District says it is to note that catchment statements regarding different scenarios are being developed. When these are complete they will be posted on the School District’s website.

An estimated 285 students are to attend Anne Roberts Young in September.

The updated School Locator tool can be found on the School District 60 website.

Advertisement
Previous articleSite C Construction Status Report
Next articleFinance minister finds ‘alignment’ at pre-budget roundtable in Calgary

More Articles Like This

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA _ The Supreme Court of Canada shut down British Columbia's move to regulate what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from...
Read more

Finance minister finds ‘alignment’ at pre-budget roundtable in Calgary

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The president of the Business Council of Alberta says there was "more alignment" than expected with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau in a...
Read more

Site C Construction Status Report

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Site C Construction Quarterly Progress Status Report has been released for the Second Quarter, July 2019 to September...
Read more

High on Ice Winter Festival seeks Sponsors, Vendors and Event Partners

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Annual High on Ice Festival is returning to Fort St. John over the Family Day long weekend, in...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv