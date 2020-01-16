School District 60 updates School Locator tool to accommodate new elementary school

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 has announced that it has made an update to the School Locator tool.

At a special board meeting on January 13, School District Trustees made a decision to select a catchment area scenario for the new elementary school, Anne Roberts Young.

Since the School District has selected a new catchment area for students to attend Anne Roberts Young, the School Locator tool had to be updated to include the rezoning of the new catchment boundaries.

The School District says it is to note that catchment statements regarding different scenarios are being developed. When these are complete they will be posted on the School District’s website.

An estimated 285 students are to attend Anne Roberts Young in September.

The updated School Locator tool can be found on the School District 60 website.