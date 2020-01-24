News

Screening of controversial documentary cancelled at Lido Theatre

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Lido Theatre has made a decision to cancel the screening of a controversial documentary.

According to Brian Kirschner, of The Lido, the documentary, ‘VAXXED 2’, was allowed to screen on January 30 on the condition that there would be representation from both sides of this contentious debate available for a question and answer session after the screening.

The documentary is about activists travelling the country to expose vaccine-related injuries.

Kirschner says the screening of the documentary has been cancelled as he was informed that there would be no one from either side eligible and/or available to discuss the documentary or the vaccination debate following its screening.

Kirschner says The Lido is not looking to change opinions, and remains committed to being a venue where people can gather to share ideas, express opinions and have constructive honest dialogue.

