SD 60 to hold special public board meeting to determine new catchment area boundaries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020.

This special meeting is in regards to determining catchment area boundaries for the new elementary school, Anne Roberts Young.

Throughout the fall of 2019, the School District held a number of public meetings to receive feedback on which catchment scenario would be the best option for the new catchment area.

The District has listed Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, Robert Ogilvie, and Duncan Cran as schools where students could potentially be affected by the changes.

Each scenario can be found on the School District’s website.

The special public board meeting will be taking place Monday, January 13, at 2:30 p.m., in the boardroom at the School District 60 office.