Seniors serve Council with petition for extended handyDART service

By Tracy Teves

Council wants to confirm recovery bed availability with Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A recent letter to Council from Northern Health (NH) was seeking clarity for direction...
Seniors serve Council with petition for extended handyDART service

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Senior Citizens Association Branch 58 sent a petition to City Council...
Supreme Court to hear B.C. case attempting to halt Trans Mountain expansion

OTTAWA — Canada's high court will hear arguments Thursday on whether British Columbia can stop Alberta from shipping heavy...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST.JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Senior Citizens Association Branch 58 sent a petition to City Council regarding the extension for handyDART service to include evenings, weekends and holidays.

The petition expresses concerns with the limited hours of available handyDART services which limits seniors quality life in regards to getting out to socialize, recreate and attend events at night, on weekends and holidays.

The petition explains the senior demographic is growing in the area and that the senior population are active members of the community and staying connected is important for their health.

The handyDART Service Expansion Petition was received for information only on Monday, January 13th, 2020, regular Council meeting. The petition had been signed by a number of senior citizens.

May 27th, 2019, City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with BC Transit as the next step in the conversation to create additional travel times for residents. The Taxi Supplement would provide additional service to bridge the gap for when the handyDART units are not in service.

City staff share, BC Transit will be getting a contracted taxi service in place that will be dispatched just like handyDART currently is. The service will mainly be used for a couple of hours each day that are outside of the current handyDART hours of operation.

City staff say once a contractor has been signed on by BC Transit for this service, there will be communication once more information is available.

Council is currently waiting for BC Transit to approve a contractor in 2020, and move forward with this expansion of service in 2021.

 

 

