Shoppers Drug Mart donates over $21,600 to the FSJ Hospital Foundation

By Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Shoppers Drug Mart of Fort St. John made a large donation on Friday, January...
Chetwynd experiencing power outage Monday afternoon

CHETWYND, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting of a power outage in Chetwynd and the surrounding area. According to B.C....
Lots of sports action over the weekend for NPSS Grizzlies

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It wasn't just the junior basketball teams that played last weekend. There was plenty...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shoppers Drug Mart of Fort St. John made a large donation on Friday, January 17, to the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation.

Each year, women’s health is supported through the national fundraising efforts of Shoppers Drug Mart stores held all across Canada through the ‘Shoppers Drug Mart Love You’ campaign.

Through this campaign, this year, the local Shoppers Drug Mart was able to raise over $21,600 for the Hospital Foundation, which is the largest amount to be raised in B.C. and the second-largest amount when compared to stores across Canada.

According to the Hospital Foundation, the funds raised will go towards purchasing an Arthroscopic Camera Head for the surgical department with the intention of enhancing women’s health through high-quality digital imaging.

