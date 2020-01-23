Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Sides in Regina refinery labour dispute lay down conditions for talks to resume

Canadian Press
By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Provincial government shares B.C. and Yukon partner on strategies to feed the North

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government shares, two governments will connect to build food security and increase the supply...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies

NORTH ROCKIES, B.C. - Avalanch warnings for the North Rockies include new snow falling with wind and warm temperatures...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

FSJ Huskies win eleventh game in a row over DC Junior Canucks on Wednesday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, as they were host...
Read more
Canadian Press
Canadian Press

REGINA — The owner of a Regina oil refinery where workers are locked out in a contract dispute says there has been a discussion with the union about returning to the bargaining table.

But Federated Co-operatives Ltd. says that won’t happen as long as union members continue to block access to the plant.

Unifor’s national president, Jerry Dias, says the company is moving the goalposts when it comes to what conditions need to be met to resume bargaining.

- Advertisement -

He says he is to meet with Regina’s police chief following mischief charges earlier this week against 14 union members, including himself.

Dias says he’s hoping Chief Evan Bray will contact the refinery, request a cooling-off period and urge the company to get back to the table.

Dias says Unifor’s lawyers are looking at a judge’s decision to fine the union $100,000 for violating an injunction limiting how long pickets can hold up traffic going in and out of the refinery.

Advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 23, 2020

The Canadian Press

Previous articleBirchcliff shares fall after it unveils higher-than-expected 2020 budget
Next articleFSJ Huskies win eleventh game in a row over DC Junior Canucks on Wednesday night

More Articles Like This

Provincial government shares B.C. and Yukon partner on strategies to feed the North

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government shares, two governments will connect to build food security and increase the supply and production of local food...
Read more

Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies

News Tracy Teves - 0
NORTH ROCKIES, B.C. - Avalanch warnings for the North Rockies include new snow falling with wind and warm temperatures will continue to promote wind...
Read more

Birchcliff shares fall after it unveils higher-than-expected 2020 budget

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shares in natural gas producer Birchcliff Energy Ltd. fell by as much as 13.7 per cent on Thursday after it announced a...
Read more

Final day for Registration for Northern Lights Youth Choir FSJ

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Final day for registration and payment for the Northern Lights Youth Choir approaches. Friday, January 24th, 2020 is the final...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv