Site C Construction Bulletin January 13th – January 24th, 2020

Contractors are continuing construction and operations in their work areas: main civil works, generating station and spillways civil works, turbines and generators, and substation. Activities include drilling, blasting, crushing, earthmoving, tunnelling, concrete placement, and road maintenance. Tower and mobile cranes will be used. Deliveries of the turbine generator components will begin in late January or early February 2020 and continue for the next three years. Excavation, including in- river excavation, will progress on both banks of the Peace River.