Site C Construction Status Report

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Site C Construction Quarterly Progress Status Report has been released for the Second Quarter, July 2019 to September 2019.

The report documents the progression of the Site C project up to September 2019.

BC Hydro reports the Project remains on schedule. Safety issues and cost pressures continue to be assessed and monitored and the overall environmental status has improved over the last quarter.

According to BC Hydro, the Project continues to be on track for river diversion in September 2020 and for the overall in-service date of 2024.

BC Hydro continues to manage the Project within the total approved Site C budget of $10.7 billion, which includes future draws on the Treasury Board Reserve. Cost pressures continue to be identified, assessed, monitored and managed to the extent possible.

Overall, BC Hydro shares that quality continues to track well across the Project. BC Hydro continues to work with each contractor to identify and resolve nonconformities and quality issues as they arise. Attention to the generating station and spillways civil works contractor’s curing and thermal control of concrete processes have resulted in quality performance improvements. BC Hydro continues its ongoing monitoring program to assure that process improvements are maintained.

Six of ten agreements are fully executed and in implementation. Confidential discussions between the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro, West Moberly First Nations and Prophet River First Nation to seek alternatives to litigation related to the Site C Project started in February 2019. West Moberly First Nations withdrew from the discussions in August 2019 and filed an amended Notice of Civil Claim in September 2019, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro states this reporting period covers the height of an intense summer construction work period with almost 5,000 workers engaged on the Project and a 68 percent increase in work hours compared to the same reporting period last year. As a result, the Project continued to see higher reporting of both serious and non-serious safety incidents and injuries, as well as regulatory inspections and orders. However, all three key safety frequency metrics decreased significantly this reporting period compared to the same reporting period last year suggesting a strong site-wide safety focus by all employers and contractors.

BC Hydro continues to work with the communities, regional district and stakeholder groups on the implementation of various community agreements.

To view the report; CLICK HERE